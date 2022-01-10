Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target Raised to €108.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from €101.00 ($114.77) to €108.00 ($122.73) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HEINY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heineken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of HEINY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 37,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,520. Heineken has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

