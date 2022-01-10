Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.73

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.73 and last traded at C$5.66, with a volume of 330183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.59.

HWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.20.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

