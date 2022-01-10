Head to Head Survey: SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

This table compares SPS Commerce and Altair Engineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $312.63 million 13.77 $45.59 million $1.24 96.50 Altair Engineering $469.92 million 10.85 -$10.50 million ($0.08) -843.89

SPS Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altair Engineering. Altair Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SPS Commerce and Altair Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 1 6 0 2.86 Altair Engineering 0 3 4 0 2.57

SPS Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $174.57, indicating a potential upside of 45.89%. Altair Engineering has a consensus target price of $82.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.19%. Given SPS Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 12.38% 10.19% 8.13% Altair Engineering -0.99% 4.82% 2.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Altair Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Altair Engineering on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions. The company was founded by Gary W. Anderson and Roger Anderson on January 28, 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc. engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools. The Client Engineering Services segment engages in the provision of client engineering services to support customers with long-term, ongoing product design and development expertise. The company was founded by James Ralph Scapa in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.