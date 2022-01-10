Head to Head Review: SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) versus Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of SiTime shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SiTime and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime 7.86% 5.57% 4.96% Skyworks Solutions 29.33% 32.70% 23.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SiTime and Skyworks Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $116.16 million 40.25 -$9.37 million $0.66 367.95 Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 4.99 $1.50 billion $8.97 17.19

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiTime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SiTime and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00 Skyworks Solutions 0 10 11 0 2.52

SiTime presently has a consensus target price of $312.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.47%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus target price of $212.28, suggesting a potential upside of 37.66%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than SiTime.

Volatility and Risk

SiTime has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats SiTime on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

