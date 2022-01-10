Head-To-Head Contrast: Puxin (NEW) versus Its Competitors

Puxin (NYSE: NEW) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Puxin to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Puxin alerts:

10.1% of Puxin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Puxin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Puxin and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin 1 0 0 0 1.00 Puxin Competitors 346 1204 1468 39 2.39

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 105.54%. Given Puxin’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Puxin has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Puxin and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin -47.91% -327.13% -32.28% Puxin Competitors -1.90% -60.98% 4.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puxin and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin $445.04 million -$4.93 million -0.14 Puxin Competitors $474.27 million -$9.61 million -18.84

Puxin’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Puxin. Puxin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Puxin has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puxin’s peers have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Puxin peers beat Puxin on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Puxin

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results. The firm operates through the following segments: K-12 tutoring services and Study Abroad tutoring services. The company was founded by Yun Long Sha in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.