HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Update

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $70.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.99.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

