HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $252.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.43 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.25.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.90.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

