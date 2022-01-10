Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth $3,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,023,000 after acquiring an additional 52,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hawkins by 94.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 20.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $841.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.