Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hawaiian worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hawaiian by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of HA opened at $19.75 on Monday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The business had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

