Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,880,000 after purchasing an additional 122,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,194 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,505,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,639,000 after purchasing an additional 220,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,958,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

NYSE HE opened at $42.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

