Haven Protocol Price Hits $2.76 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00006666 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $60.43 million and $1.06 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,364.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.92 or 0.07337066 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00303044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.64 or 0.00864611 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00010545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00067986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009038 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.69 or 0.00439233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.00253614 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 21,915,855 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

