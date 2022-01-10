Haven Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $60.43 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00006666 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 21,915,855 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

