Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.37 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $37.29 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The company had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.13.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

