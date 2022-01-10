Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,167,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 29,170 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.13% of Halliburton worth $25,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298,479. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

