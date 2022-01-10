Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $32.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.33. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

