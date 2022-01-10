Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $353,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $179.90 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.04. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

