Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $270,000 Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $38.99 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

