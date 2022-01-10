Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $270,982,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after buying an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

