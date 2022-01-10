Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of Guidewire Software worth $12,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.2% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $106.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -90.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.67.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,161 shares of company stock worth $1,587,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

