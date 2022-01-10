Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 201,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Grove in the third quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grove in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grove in the second quarter worth $177,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grove alerts:

GRVI stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. Grove has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter.

About Grove

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.