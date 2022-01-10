Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.32 Million

Analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report $60.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.05 million and the highest is $60.70 million. Greenlane posted sales of $36.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $170.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.09 million to $170.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $277.62 million, with estimates ranging from $262.05 million to $295.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNLN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenlane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $38,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $160,887.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 613,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,788 in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 339,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Greenlane by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 373,013 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Greenlane by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Greenlane by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Greenlane by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 39,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.17. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

