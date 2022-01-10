Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

GBX stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.69. 1,094,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

