Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will post $109.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $122.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $438.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $414.49 million to $451.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $464.10 million, with estimates ranging from $422.48 million to $479.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $50,518,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,981,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,906,000 after purchasing an additional 402,629 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,510,000 after purchasing an additional 394,225 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,274,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,480,000 after purchasing an additional 311,601 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 557,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.44. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

