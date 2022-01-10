Graypoint LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $39.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

