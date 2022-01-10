Graypoint LLC Purchases 856 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $105.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.61.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.