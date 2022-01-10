Graypoint LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

