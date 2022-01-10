Graypoint LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 342.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

