Graypoint LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $77.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.48. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

