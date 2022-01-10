Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Bought by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.61% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIGB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.96. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,380. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64.

