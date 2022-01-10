Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,388,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,724 shares during the period. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC owned about 1.06% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $52,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of QYLD opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $5.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.66%.

