Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Piper Sandler

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.56.

Global-e Online stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.57 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $251,318,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $116,843,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $70,485,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at about $76,467,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

