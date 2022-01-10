Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,768,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GDSI opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02. Global Digital Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

