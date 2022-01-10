GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.63

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.63 and last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 201447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,300,000 after purchasing an additional 282,409 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,725,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

