Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 71,792 shares.The stock last traded at $16.52 and had previously closed at $16.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a market cap of $549.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 18.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 78.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

