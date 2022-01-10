Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on GJNSY. Pareto Securities cut Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS:GJNSY opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.6199 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

