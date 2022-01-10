German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,097 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of German American Bancorp worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GABC opened at $41.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.69. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

