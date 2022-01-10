George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$175.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WN. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$158.00 price target (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$148.14.

TSE WN opened at C$144.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$141.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$133.56. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$91.95 and a 52-week high of C$150.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$21.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 75.10%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total transaction of C$3,359,193.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,400,034.72. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total value of C$1,426,701.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$820,106.78. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,031.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

