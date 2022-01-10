General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,585,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after acquiring an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,612,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

GD stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.73. 7,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,200. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $146.53 and a one year high of $214.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

