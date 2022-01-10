Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 14,290 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.01. 5,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,640. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average of $150.75.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

