Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $24,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 173,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 501,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS EFAV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.58. 378,850 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.