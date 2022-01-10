Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,393 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 20.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $435.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $432.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $470.02. The company has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.85.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

