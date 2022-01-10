Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $54,514,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Garmin by 77.0% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Garmin by 23.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $130.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.37. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.59 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.