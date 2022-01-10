GamerCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.59 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $18.59 million and $1.07 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00057949 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00083987 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.70 or 0.07396583 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,895.04 or 1.00037583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00070184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003146 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,047,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.