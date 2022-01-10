Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Update

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Galecto stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. Galecto has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTO. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Galecto during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth $378,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

