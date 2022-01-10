FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Increased by SVB Leerink

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.52). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $14.66 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $377.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 52,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $745,096.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,944 shares of company stock worth $7,173,682. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

