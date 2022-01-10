FY2022 Earnings Forecast for AngioDynamics, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.57 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18.

In other news, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after buying an additional 170,480 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 78.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 100,214 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 91.7% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,515,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

