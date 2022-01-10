FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter.

RDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $63.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.13. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $3,818,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

