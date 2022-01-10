FY2021 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

EQT stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. EQT has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,059,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,716,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,515,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,096,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,150,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

