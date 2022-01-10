Fundamenta Price Tops $0.23 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $213,766.24 and approximately $7,526.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00056400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00081792 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.73 or 0.07335998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,778.18 or 1.00025368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00067584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,386,785 coins and its circulating supply is 928,865 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.