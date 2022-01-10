FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 740 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

